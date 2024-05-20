Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals “The Fresh Prince” Ended His Acting Career

Alfonso Ribeiro, star of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has claimed that his acting career ended because of his work on the program. Played by Ribeiro, Carlton Banks was the politically conservative and nerdy cousin of Will, played by Will Smith. Carlton became an iconic TV character during Ribeiro’s time on the show. The comedy launched Will Smith’s acting career, which saw him become one of the biggest stars in the world. Ribeiro says the role hampered his ability to branch out, eventually shutting him out of acting.

In a candid interview with Closer Weekly, Ribeiro shared how his life took a different turn after his stint on the sitcom. He described his portrayal of Carlton Banks as a 'sacrifice' for his acting career, a role that often served as comic relief to Will's larger-than-life character. Despite winning over fans with his standout performances and memorable moments, Ribeiro admitted to having some regrets about the role.

Alfonso Ribeiro Has Regrets About Playing Carlton

"Playing Carlton on 'Fresh Prince' became a sacrifice," he said in a new interview. "I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me." He went on to say that his acting career was almost lost as a result of his "sacrifice." He said, "It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else." As host of Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso may no longer be performing, but he is still having fun in front of the camera.

The Fresh Prince was an iconic sitcom. Carlton Banks is one of the most recognisable characters of the 90’s. It is understandable that Alfonso feels like the character has become too big, and Hollywood couldn't see him as anything other than Carlton. The Fresh Prince showcased his range on a number of occasions. Ribeiro was always super talented, whether comedically or when he was showing off his dancing background. Overall, Alfonso Ribeiro will be remembered for Carlton despite the role costing him other opportunities.

