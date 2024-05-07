Will Smith's Security Forced To Call Police On Trespasser At His Los Angeles Home

BYLavender Alexandria144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures "Focus"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's not the first recent trespassing incident the family ahs experienced.

Will Smith has been subject to a variety of stories both very good and very bad in the past few years, notably sometimes even on the same night. But he's also subject to a bizarrely common problem for celebrities, trespassers. Stories of overzealous fans getting a bit too close to celebrity residences pop up with surprisingly often. In fact, this isn't even the first time the Smith family has dealt with something similar recently. At a different house back in February two men allegedly climbed onto Jada Pinkett-Smith's balcony which resulted in another phone call to police.

This time as TMZ reports, it was much less dramatic. Smith himself didn't have to make the call as he reportedly wasn't even at the residence at the time of this newest incident. Smith's security team was forced to call the police twice for a man hovering around his premises. As TMZ reports, the man was reportedly asking for somebody who didn't live at the residence in the first place. After he disappeared following the first call to the police he returned and somehow gained access to the premises before being detained and arrested. The scary incident reportedly ended in a misdemeanor trespassing charge for the man responsible.

Read More: Will Smith's 3 Highest-Grossing Movies

Man Arrested For Trespassing On Will Smith's Property

Last month, Smith made a pretty surprising appearance. Him being at Coachella isn't on its own that surprising, but fans watching J BALVIN's set certainly weren't expecting him. Even more surprising was that he brought out his Men In Black soundtrack song alongside a bizarre stage display with alien backup dancers. He's been hard at work on Bad Boys 4 which is currently still in production.

What do you think of Smith's security having to call the police on a trespasser just a few months after Jada experienced a similar incident? What did you think of his surprise appearance at this year's Coachella alongside J BALVIN? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Doubt Sincerity Of Reconciliation: Report

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicWill Smith Joins J Balvin On Stage During Coachella Set346
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 14, 2023MusicJada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: Report12.4K
Wil Smith During Mexico 21st Century 2023MusicWill Smith's Kids Reportedly Feel Bad For Him Amid Jada Pinkett Smith Revelations6.5K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 17, 2023MusicJada Pinkett Smith Claims Tupac Would Have Divorced Her2.3K