Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Doubt Sincerity Of Reconciliation: Report

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are staying together following the revelation that they privately separated years ago, friends of the couple reportedly remain skeptical. According to a new report from the National Enquirer, some close to the couple believe their decision may only be an attempt to mend their public image.

"Will and Jada are putting on a united front, ending their seven-year separation and choosing to live under the same roof once again," one friend of the couple reportedly told the outlet. "They are openly declaring their commitment to each other, portraying themselves as a happy couple after the recent messy revelations about their relationship. But while they insist that they're back together, some doubt lingers. The couple's tendency to manage their public image through carefully crafted narratives is no secret."

Read More: Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Are Considering Writing A Book Together

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Attend Premiere Of "King Richard"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jada had claimed that, despite her candid admissions about her marriage to Will in the book, Worthy, they'd be staying together while promoting the release. "The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been," she said at one event. While speaking with Drew Barrymore she also remarked that they plan on "staying together forever."

Will and Jada have been together for over two decades after meeting back in the 1990s. They married one another in 1997 and have welcomed two kids in the time since. Jada first revealed their separation back in 2023. She later said that Will's defense of her at the Oscars saved their marriage. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Appreciated Will Smith Standing Up To Chris Rock

[Via]