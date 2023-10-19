Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Are Considering Writing A Book Together

Jada Pinkett Smith's been making headlines recently for the countless revelations she's made about her relationship with Will Smith. She's shared that the two of them have been separated for the past six years, though they've decided that an official divorce just wasn't "right" for them. She also revealed that she was "shocked" that he referred to her as his "wife" post-Oscars slap.

All of this has been revealed amid promotion for her new memoir Worthy, which she released earlier this month. While some are shocked at how many fascinating details Jada's uncovered, she says there are even more on the way. “I know it seems like it’s a lot of life because it is a lot of life in the book, but it’s very streamlined. There’s like layers and layers and layers and layers. There’s no way I could have put it all in one book,” she said on Sway In The Morning.

Jada Pinkett Smith Teases Don’t Try This at Home

Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"So there’s definitely other books to come," she continued. "I mean, even Will and I are thinking about writing a book," Jada revealed. "We were talking about this last night, writing a book called Don’t Try This at Home, where he and I kind of sit down and talk about our specific journey together.” Based on the reception of the details she's unveiled about their relationship so far, the book would surely be a hit among readers.

What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith revealing that she and Will are considering writing a book together? Would you be interested in reading their book? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

