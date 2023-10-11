Jada Pinkett Smith Claims She Thought Will Smith Oscar Slap Was A Skit At First

During a recently published bombshell interview, Jada Pinkett Smith claimed that she initially believed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was a skit. “I thought, ‘This is a skit. I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him'. It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit," Pinkett Smith explained.

Furthermore, she discussed how she handled the situation immediately after the incident. "[I told myself] I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.” This latter comment earned Pinkett Smith a lot of backlash online. Many people argued that it was an out-of-pocket thing to say. This is due to the slap originating from Will Smith standing up for Jada in the face of Rock's jokes aimed at her.

Pinkett Smith Gets Backlash For Tupac Remarks

However, her response to the Oscars slap was not the only thing that Pinkett Smith has faced backlash for in recent weeks. Jada made a statement relating to the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the murder of 2Pac. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac." Pinkett-Smith and Shakur were reportedly close in high school. Furthermore, Pinkett-Smith has previously said in interviews that one of her biggest regrets in life is not telling Shakur that she loved him.

However, prior to this, Pinkett Smith had gotten backlash for sharing never-before-seen images of herself and 2Pac. Furthermore, she also shared videos of them dancing over a Will Smith song. People accused Pinkett Smith of capitalizing on the renewed attention on 2Pac's case as well as disrespecting both Pac and Smith by conflating the two loves of her life. In other revelations, Pinkett Smith opened up about experiencing "bouts of depression" on semi-regular occasions in her new book that is out later this year. "Don’t be afraid, I tell myself. You are in peaceful, beautiful Ojai. Why are you so scared? Because, I answer right back, what if THIS actually kills me?” she writes.

