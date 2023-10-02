Funk Flex On Jada Pinkett Smith: “This Is The Worst Type Of Woman!”

Funk Flex is going off on any and everyone these days on Instagram, with Charlamagne Tha God being another recent target. He also commented on the biggest rap story right now: Keefe D's arrest for allegedly orchestrating the infamous murder of the legendary Tupac Shakur. Specifically, the radio and media icon took shots at Jada Pinkett Smith, who's always linked romantically to 'Pac given their past. She reacted to this news, prompting the Hot 97 host to send some harsh words her way just for speaking on it. Furthermore, he believes that she should stop her links to the past and just focus on her current man, Will Smith.

"This is the worst type of woman!" Funk Flex wrote on his Instagram Story, linking a TMZ story about Jada Pinkett Smith responding to the arrest. "Always focused on an old guy! Stay focused on Will! He's alive and here!" For what it's worth, here's what the actress actually had to say about Keefe D facing accountability for the crime. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P Pac [dove emoji]," she posted on her IG Story.

Funk Flex's Odd Takedown Of Jada Pinkett Smith

Of course, Jada Pinkett Smith and Funk Flex are far from the first to address this news in a significant way, although the significance of this exchange is the bizarre beef on display. For example, Tupac's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur came though with a statement shortly after the Keefe D news broke. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment," Set expressed. "The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community.

"It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son," she continued. "His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized. So yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts." For more on Jada Pinkett Smith, Funk Flex, and Tupac Shakur, log back into HNHH.

