Tupac’s Sister & Jada Pinkett Smith React To Keefe D’s Arrest

Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, the sister of rapper 2Pac, released a statement in the hours after the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis in connection with her brother's murder. "This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized. So yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts," Shakur said.

Meanwhile, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith also made a statement on her Instagram page. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac." Pinkett-Smith and Shakur were reportedly close in high school. Furthermore, Pinkett-Smith has previously said in interviews that one of her biggest regrets in life is not telling Shakur that she loved him.

2Pac Murder Arrest: What We Know

Keefe D, who has spoken of his involvement in 2Pac's death for many years, was arrested on September 29 by the Las Vegas Police Department. Davis is accused of ordering 2Pac's murder. “Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out," Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters. In his own memoir, Davis claims to have provided the gun that killed Tupac. Additionally, he has stated on numerous occasions that the man who pulled the trigger was his nephew, Orlando Anderson. However, Anderson died in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

Davis has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He is due to appear in court early next week and refused to speak with the media after his arrest. Furthermore, Davis has been the primary focus of the investigation for several months. Additionally, the arrest comes after efforts to resolve the case were renewed earlier this year. Given his willingness to publicly speak about the case, few are surprised that Davis was arrested and charged with murder.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Responds To Arrest

Keefe D is reportedly being held without bail and will be formally arraigned on October 4. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

