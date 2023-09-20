Jada Pinkett Smith And 2Pac Lip Sync To Will Smith In Sweet Throwback

Jada Pinkett Smith recently hopped on social media, sharing an adorable throwback of her and the late 2Pac. In the clip, they're seen lip syncing to DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince's track, "Parents Just Don't Understand." Though Jada claims they did a "terrible job," most viewers were pleased with the throwback regardless.

Some viewers of Jada Pinkett Smith's recent throwback, however, think that it was disrespectful to her husband, Will. Though they've been married for over 25 years, some claim that she's always had her sights set on 2Pac. There's been some speculation that the two of them were more than friends, which she denies. It's no secret that the two of them shared an "intense" bond, which has caused some inner turmoil for her partner in the past. "It was about survival and it's always been about survival between us, and holding each other down in ways that he and I could hold each other down," she explained in an interview with Sway in the Morning.

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Old Clip Of Her And 2Pac

In his memoir, Will Smith opened up about his feelings on his wife's bond with 2Pac, claiming that it used to cause him quite a bit of distress. “Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die,’” he explained. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me.” Will Smith continued, also claiming that he wished for his wife to look at him the way she looked at 2Pac. He then revealed that their bond created a "raging jealousy" within him.

Regardless, Pinkett-Smith has always insisted that their relationship was purely platonic. What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith's recent throwback with 2Pac? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

