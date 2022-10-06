Things have been relatively quiet from the Smith camp as this year has taken a turn that they didn’t expect. The Academy Awards scandal placed Will Smith in a different light after he slapped Chris Rock on stage, and it catapulted Jada Pinkett Smith into viral disarray. People blamed the actress for her husband’s violent reaction, and even after he apologized and accepted responsibility, she remained a target.

The Smiths’ marriage has also been a topic of conversation as people weighed in on the rumors regarding their unconventional union. According to new reports, Jada will be detailing the extent of her life and career, including her marriage to Will Smith, in a new memoir. It has yet to find a title.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement from Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins.

“Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” they penned. “In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way.”

We will learn more about her Baltimore upbringing, the Smiths’ love story, and Jada’s long-discussed close friendship with the late Tupac Shakur.

For years, Jada has taken personal issues to Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series that is co-hosted by the actress’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as well as Willow Smith, Jada’s daughter.

[via]