Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Book Tour

Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir book, Worthy, contains a lot of new and shocking information, but also a lot of tender reflections and reckonings with her life's trajectory. A lot of it has been scandalous, in particular her dysfunctional relationship with Will Smith, but hopefully much of it has resulted in healing and peace for her and her family. Moreover, thanks to a New York Times interview with the actress, we now finally know what her partner's response to all of this is like. He responded in email form to the Times, and had some brief but interesting reflections to make. In addition, the article mentions an ayahuasca retreat with the family in which Will has some deep words for Jada.

"You’ll have to cut off your spirit’s wrist to break free of our Divine handcuffs," Will Smith told his wife on the comedown. As for the actual response, the publication reports that the actor feels like the memoir "kind of woke him up." Furthermore, they paraphrased him by stating: "She had lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized. She is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood."

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith In 2022

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

However, that's not all; The New York Times also included a direct quote from Will Smith's email. This one relates more to how their relationship grew, developed, became masked, and revealed itself anew over the years. "When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in. You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," the Emancipation entertainer wrote. Ultimately, what this suggests is that he's very supportive of her telling her story and sharing her journey with the world.

Meanwhile, amid a lot of people blasting the Baltimore native online, it seems like her estranged husband's support is all she needs. She's been very unapologetic about these remarks, and appears committed to baring it all to find an answer to her many struggles. This definitely won't slow the debate around their dynamic down, but it certainly closes a chapter on doubts about their bond. For more news and updates on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, check back in with HNHH.

