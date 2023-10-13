Jada Pinkett Smith Expresses Shock At Will Smith Calling Her His “Wife” At Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith's recent press interviews have pop culture media in a chokehold right now. A lot of that revolves around her relationship status with Will Smith, the infamous Oscars slap to Chris Rock, and her bond with Tupac Shakur. However, a recent confession from the actress has fans very intrigued, especially with the added context of the Smith family's dynamic. Apparently, she was very surprised that the Fresh Prince called her his "wife" during his rant against Rock at the ceremony. While speaking to NBC's Hoda Kotb, the Baltimore native revealed why it was such a shocking moment to her.

"I did that eye-roll [in response to Chris Rock's joke about her alopecia at the Oscars] not so much for me," Jada Pinkett Smith remarked. "And I think this is really important. But [rather] the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia." Then, she went into detail about her reaction to Will Smith's defense of her. "What is going on? Now, first of all, I'm really shocked. 'Cause, mind you, I'm not there. We haven't called each other husband or wife in a long time.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Drug Dealing Past

Jada Pinkett Smith Revisits Her Shock At Will Smith Calling Her His "Wife"

"I'm like, 'What is going on right now?'" Jada Pinkett Smith continued. "'Keep my wife's name out of your mouth,' right? And now I'm really worried for Will, because I don't know what's going on." Another recent piece of info to emerge from this press onslaught is that the talk show host thought that the whole thing was a skit. Of course, it didn't take long for her and the rest of the world to find out that it wasn't. Still, this gave an oddly reconciliatory context to an event that many thought was out of line.

As such, now the fact that Will and Jada were living separately gives a whole new angle to view "The Slap" from. It's unclear, though, how the actor feels about all this dirty laundry emerging when it comes to his relationships. We'll have to wait and see if there are multiple sides to this story. For more news and the latest updates on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s Marriage Timeline: Life Partners, Entanglements & Separation

[via]