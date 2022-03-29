The Slap
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Expresses Shock At Will Smith Calling Her His "Wife" At OscarsAccording to Pinkett, the actor and musician hadn't used that word in years to describe their distant but enduring relationship.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture5 Rappers Who Have Been Banned From Award ShowsSome rappers can't avoid controversy. From online antics to legal issues, there are myriad reasons some rappers get banned from award showsBy Mike Fugere
- Pop CultureWill Smith's India Trip Was For "Spiritual Purposes," According To SourcesSmith was spotted snapping photos with fans in Mumbai over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Smith Spotted Snapping Selfies With Fans In India Following Oscars BanThis is the first time the actor has been publicly spotted in some time.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Oscars SlapThe mother of two attended an event in support of her good friends Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Academy Critcized Over Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein & Others After Will Smith BanThe Academy has been hit with plenty of criticism as the world observes its handling of "The Slap."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Smith Responds To The Academy's Decision To Ban Him For 10 YearsWill Smith has spoken.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Smith Banned From Oscars Ceremony For A Decade Following Chris Rock SlapWhen he resigned from the Academy last week, the actor said he would "accept any further consequences" coming his way.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Wishes Will Smith "Didn't Get Physical" With Chris Rock During Oscars: ReportSources close to Jada have shared that the actress reportedly isn't "angry with" her husband, and they're "in agreement" that he "overreacted."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNetflix Moves On From Will Smith's "Fast And Loose" Film Amid Oscars Backlash: ReportThe streamer has seemingly decided to distance itself from the actor for the time being.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBill Maher On Jada Pinkett Smith: "Put On A F*cking Wig Like Everybody Else At The Oscars"Bill Maher feels that the mother of two is "lucky" to just have alopecia and not another medical condition.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDL Hughley On Chris Rock: "[He] Will Forever Be The Man Who Got Slapped At The Oscars""I am sorry that at almost 60 years old you were slapped in front of the world," Hughley said to his fellow comedian in an Instagram video.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralTom Segura On Jada Pinkett Smith: "The Bitch BEEN Bald, Jokes About It Or Her Are FINE""You super sensitive about it? Buy a F*CKIN WIG," the comedian suggested.By Hayley Hynes