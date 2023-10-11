Chris Rock Asked Jada Pinkett Smith On A Date During Will Smith Divorce Rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed that Chris Rock once asked her on a date. "He called me and basically he was like "I'd love to take you out." And I was like, "What do you mean?" He was like, "Well aren't you and Will getting a divorce?" I was like, "No Chris, those are just rumors". He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that," Pinkett Smith told People.

The claims that Rock once asked her on a date come in the same interview as the bombshell that Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.” However, she also said that the couple lives "completely separate lives". In the interview came ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith's new memoir next week.

Jada Pinkett Smith Thought The Oscars Slap Was A Skit

In the same interview, Pinkett Smith also spoke on the now-infamous Oscars Slap. Pinkett Smith claimed that she initially believed that it was a skit. “I thought, ‘This is a skit. I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him'. It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit," Pinkett Smith explained.

Furthermore, she discussed how she handled the situation immediately after the incident. "[I told myself] I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.” This latter comment earned Pinkett Smith a lot of backlash online. Many people argued that it was an out-of-pocket thing to say. This is due to the slap originating from Will Smith standing up for Jada in the face of Rock's jokes aimed at her.

