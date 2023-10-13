2Pac Reportedly Proposed To Jada Pinkett Smith While In Prison

In her latest bombshell claim of the week, Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed she rejected a marriage proposal from Tupac Shakur while he was in Rikers Island Prison in New York. “Seeing him there, the condition he was in and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape. I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was going to do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that. [I think] he needed a rock [and came to me] because of our friendship. He just wanted to feel that solidified foundation. Because I promise you, he would have married me and divorced me as soon as his ass left jail," Pinkett Smith told All The Smoke in a teaser for her full episode next week.

In a separate interview with Rolling Out, Pinkett Smith said she had a "soulmate friendship" with Pac. "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think 'Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms. It just wasn't possible. There was no chemistry between us. And I talk about it in the book, you know! I know, it's that friendship-love chemistry, trust me."

Read More: Tommy Davidson Had A “Run-In” With Will Smith After Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Claims

Chris Rock Once Asked Out Pinkett Smith

The recent spate of Jada Pinkett Smith stories stems from the publicity tour for her upcoming memoir, which is due out next week. Among the many stories that have come, Pinkett Smith recalled an instance when Chris Rock asked her on a date. "He called me and basically he was like "I'd love to take you out." And I was like, "What do you mean?" He was like, "Well aren't you and Will getting a divorce?" I was like, "No Chris, those are just rumors". He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that," Pinkett Smith told People.

The claims that Rock once asked her on a date come in the same interview as the bombshell that Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.” However, she also said that the couple lives "completely separate lives". In the interview came ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith's new memoir next week.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Dealing With “Bouts Of Depression”

[via]