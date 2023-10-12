Tommy Davidson Had A “Run-In” With Will Smith After Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Claims

Tommy Davidson recalled a "run-in" with Will Smith in the late 90s after he kissed Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident happened after Davidson kissed Pinkett Smith without prior warning during the filming of Woo. “Me and Will had a run-in. He came into the trailer and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’ I always know to play it off. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella. That’s about physics.”

He continued. “I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And Jada’s going, ‘Will. Will!’ And I’m saying, ‘What’s happening man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something. I did the snake and got up and then I was like, ‘So what are you talking about, man?’ And I was still in that posture. I didn’t [know what he was talking about] but I knew what he was doing. And I was like, ‘Just tell me what’s up.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what’s up.’ So finally I just said, ‘This is a small place and people are here. We should talk about it, me and you outside because it looks like you need to get something off your chest.’ And Jada was like, ‘Oh nah nah, y’all.’ I was like, ‘What you mean nah y’all? Tell him!’ And that was the end of that.”

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Claims She Thought Will Smith Oscar Slap Was A Skit At First

Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Chris Rock Asked Her On A Date

However, it's not the only incident that's come out in recent days. Pinkett Smith, in her bombshell interview with People, claimed that Chris Rock once asked her on a date. "He called me and basically he was like "I'd love to take you out." And I was like, "What do you mean?" He was like, "Well aren't you and Will getting a divorce?" I was like, "No Chris, those are just rumors". He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."

The claims that Rock once asked her on a date come in the same interview as the bombshell that Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. “We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.” However, she also said that the couple lives "completely separate lives". In the interview came ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith's new memoir next week.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Dealing With “Bouts Of Depression”

[via]