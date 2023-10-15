Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Originally Got Together

Jada Pinkett Smith recently sat down with PEOPLE and in that discussion, revealed how she and Will Smith first got together. "We had gone out with friends about a year before. And then he calls me and he's like 'Hey, I'm in Baltimore. I'm leaving LA. I'm actually here at the moment overseeing the renovations. Let's meet up." Pinkett Smith went on to reveal that she found the assertiveness "sexy" but also acknowledged that this was at the time when Smith was divorcing his first wife. Sheree Zampino.

The Smiths would be married in 1997. The long-standing story they have put out prior to this interview was that they met when Jada auditioned for a role as Will's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. However, Jada also revealed to PEOPLE that she and Will have been formally separated since 2016 and live "completely separate lives."

Will Smith Confronted Tommy Davidson Over Jada Kiss

Another story concerning Jada and Will in the 90s was recently revealed by actor Tommy Davidson. Davidson recalled a "run-in" with Will Smith in the late 90s after he kissed Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident happened after Davidson kissed Pinkett Smith without prior warning during the filming of Woo. “Me and Will had a run-in. He came into the trailer and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’ I always know to play it off. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella. That’s about physics.”

He continued. “I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And Jada’s going, ‘Will. Will!’ And I’m saying, ‘What’s happening man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something. I did the snake and got up and then I was like, ‘So what are you talking about, man?’ And I was still in that posture. I didn’t [know what he was talking about] but I knew what he was doing. And I was like, ‘Just tell me what’s up.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what’s up.’ So finally I just said, ‘This is a small place and people are here. We should talk about it, me and you outside because it looks like you need to get something off your chest.’ And Jada was like, ‘Oh nah nah, y’all.’ I was like, ‘What you mean nah y’all? Tell him!’ And that was the end of that.”

