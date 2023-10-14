Stephen A. Smith Blasts Jada Pinkett Smith For Her Recent Relationship Revelations

Stephen A. Smith has called out Jada Pinkett Smith as she continues to drop relationship bombshells amid her publicity tour. "What's the dude's name? August? I don't know who he is. I know he's the friend of your son, who's 21 years younger than you. What you do is your business. Any woman who wants to be a cougar with a dude of legal age that is your business. But, the operative words are 'your business'," Smith began, referring to Pinkett-Smith's confession of an affair with singer August Alsina. ""Did you have to go and tell everybody? Go ahead and do it. Why does everybody have to know? Why? Why did everybody have to know? You didn't tell everybody what you did while you were doing it?" Smith continued.

Furthermore, the ESPN host continued to ramp up his attack. "There wasn't no porn movie. Wasn't no X-rated movie. Why? Because it was none of our business. So, why talk about it? Keep it to yourself. And you keep it to yourself, not just because it's yourself, but because there's a man who loves you. Who married you. He deserve that? Seriously, he deserve that? Somebody gotta say that to Jada, plain and simple," he said.

It seems that Stephen A. isn't the only one annoyed with Pinkett Smith at the moment. Besides a growing internet meme about Pinkett Smith seemingly being oblivious to major world events, Chris Rock has addressed being part of her tour. Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE that Rock had asked her on a date while rumors were circulating that she and Will Smith were getting divorced.

"Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that she and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will. He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it's just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront," an insider told the Daily Mail after Rock was mentioned multiple times by Pinkett-Smith.

