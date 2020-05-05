people
- RelationshipsUsher Reflects On Fan Backlash to Tameka Foster RelationshipUsher implied that Foster being dark-skinned may have contributed to the hate against her.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsUsher Recalls Chilli Turning Down Marriage ProposalThe TLC singer had split with the R&B artist after three years of dating, which apparently made him distrusting of women for a bit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic FashionThe "MONTERO" star's mother's identity remains a mystery to most online users, and one mag learned that the hard way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Expresses Love For Female Rappers As Artists & People, Blasts SpotifyThe Trinidadian MC also had Roman on her Joe Budden interview, who mocked folks who think she's only successful when others don't drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMariah Carey Faces Breakup Rumors After Touring Without Her BoyfriendHe's been absent from her annual Christmas shows. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Reveals How She And Will Smith Originally Got TogetherPinkett Smith revealed that all it took was an assertive phone call from Will.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureIce-T Opens Up About Parenting: "They Grow Up With You"Ice-T says he and Coco's daughter, Chanel, is just a "normal kid."By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesJamie Foxx Still "Not Himself" As Recovery ContinuesFoxx's recovery remains slow.By Ben Mock
- SportsLamar Jackson Reveals How Close He Was To Leaving RavensJackson finally talked about what kept him in BaltimoreBy Ben Mock
- MoviesJamie Foxx Reportedly In Stable ConditionJamie Foxx's condition has been described as "not life-threatening"By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Doesn't Want All Of His Kids Under One RoofThe media multi-hyphenate said that the only one who would benefit from that arrangement is him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBill Bellamy Jokes That Janet Jackson Used To "Booty Call" HimThe "How to Be a Player" actor revealed that there was some sexual tension with the famed singer many years ago.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Calls It "Rare" That An Online Troll Can Hurt His FeelingsAside from discussing his online bullies, Lil Nas X also talks about his upcoming "vulnerable" song, "Sun Goes Down."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Spark Dating Rumors: ReportThe "Sexiest Man Alive" and Harvey were reportedly seen exiting a plane together after landing in the ATL.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Jokingly Refuses To Condede "Sexiest Man Alive" To Michael B. JordanDwayne Johnson joked that he will not concede the title for People's "Sexiest Man Alive," after Michael B. Johnson was given the honor.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNiecy Nash Speaks Candidly About Marrying A Woman, Says She Isn't "Coming Out"Rather, Nash shared that she is "going into myself and being honest about who I love."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohn Legends Says Jason Mamoa Could Win "Sexiest Man Alive"John Legend says he is ready to give up the "Sexiest Man Alive" title.By Cole Blake
- TVBrandy Doesn't Watch "Moesha" Reruns With Her Teen Daughter: "I'm Just Her Mom"Brandy may be remembered as "Moesha" from her sitcom days, but she recently revealed that she doesn't revisit those times with her daughter.By Erika Marie