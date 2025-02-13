Naya Rivera's Ex, Ryan Dorsey, Says Their Son Still Holds Guilt Over Her Death

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, reflected on the late actress' tragic passing during a new interview with People, five years after the incident. In doing so, he revealed that their son, Josey, is still battling with feelings of guilt. Josey, who was just 4 years old at the time, watched on as his mother drowned off the side of their boat.

“He said that the last thing she said was his name, and then she went under, and he didn’t see her anymore," Dorsey told the outlet. "It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments.” He added: “Something he’s said over and over is that he was trying to find a life raft, and there was a rope, but there was a big spider on the rope, and he was too scared to throw it. I keep reassuring him, ‘Buddy, that rope wasn’t going to be long enough.' That obviously still sticks out in his head because he feels like he could have saved her. I think she just got caught up in a brush — that or a weird undercurrent from the dam. It was just a freak occurrence."

How Did Naya Rivera Die?

Dosey added that he still thinks about how things could've been different if he was there. "I probably would have jumped in, and I like to think I would've saved the day," he said. "But on the other hand, I think maybe something bad could have happened to both of us. I don't know."