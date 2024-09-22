Snoop Dogg Admits 2Pac Was A "Better Dad" To His Son Than Him

Snoop Dogg says that 2Pac played a major role in raising his son, Corde. He reflected on their relationship during an interview with PEOPLE, earlier this week, remarking that the late rapper was a better father to him than he was early on. He explained: “I was working on [my 1996 album] Tha Doggfather. So when [Corde] was old enough able to pee and all that other sh*t, I started taking him to the studio with me. … So I’m raising him around all of the homies.”
Snoop continued: “Tupac loved him. It’s like his nephew. Tupac was a better dad than me. We’ve been up here [in the recording studio for] three hours and we ain’t got him nothing to eat. It’s like I’m up here rapping and sh*t, I’m not being a father. [He was] training me.”
Snoop Dogg & 2Pac Attend The American Music Awards
'Pac tragically died in 1996 after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. A year later, Snoop welcomed his second son, Cordell. “I put them in football, and I watched them work together. Football helped me to become a real good father because I was around other men who were single parents, or either had a great wife, or was a grandfather raising their son’s kids — so much I could learn from them,” Snoop recalled.
It's not the first time Snoop has reflected on his relationship with 2Pac as of late. When launching his Death Row Cannabis products, he revealed that 'Pac was the first person to introduce him to blunts, which he did at the wrap party for the film Poetic Justice. “That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep. We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans," he said at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.
