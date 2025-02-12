Suge Knight Recalls 2Pac Allegedly Punching Snoop Dogg In The Face Over Diddy & Biggie

Suge Knight never has any shortage of wild stories to share, and his latest interview with The Art Of Dialogue was certainly no exception. At one point in the interview, Knight recalled 2Pac allegedly punching Snoop Dogg in the face after his Hot 97 appearance after 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. According to him, he was upset that he had claimed The Notorious B.I.G and Diddy were his friends, and things allegedly turned physical.

"'Pac was so mad because 'Pac loved those dudes. He'd always ride for them, and he brought it up. He said, 'Man, I just came to f*ck with you but I f*ck with everybody on Death Row. I put everybody on my album. For this fool to go up there and get on the radio and say f*ck me and he's riding with them, it's on.'" Eventually, Knight says Snoop and 2Pac met face to face, and things allegedly took a turn for the worse.

Snoop Dogg & 2Pac Beef

"When we got downstairs, 'Pac took off on Snoop," he alleged. "'Pac ran up on him and did what he did, Snoop ran this way, 'Pac running behind him. I stopped it." Knight continued, revealing that he told the two men to wait until they flew back home from New York to settle their differences. Tension between 2Pac and Snoop Dogg reportedly continued up until the late rapper's untimely death in 1996. Despite this, Snoop admits that 2Pac played a huge role in raising his first son.