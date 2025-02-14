Suge Knight Reveals 2Pac Wanted To Sign Aaliyah To Death Row

BY Caroline Fisher 356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Urban Aid 1
Aaliyah during Urban Aid 1 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
2Pac was a huge fan of Aaliyah.

It goes without saying that Aaliyah was incredibly talented, and that her life was tragically cut short far too soon. According, to Suge Knight, several of her peers recognized her gift ahead of her untimely passing, including 2Pac. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he recalled the West Coast icon wanting to collaborate with her, and even wanting to sign her to Death Row.

Knight explained that the first time 2Pac heard of Aaliyah was when he took him to see a Gladys Knight show. “We had a thing,” he recalled. “I would always listen to oldies, and Pac would listen to rap. He didn’t like oldies, so I told him, ‘I gotta show you what oldies are about.’ So, I took 2Pac to go see Gladys Knight perform in Vegas.” Eventually, Aaliyah took the stage. Her skills left 'Pac impressed, to say the least.

Read More: Suge Knight Recalls 2Pac Allegedly Punching Snoop Dogg In The Face Over Diddy & Biggie

2Pac & Aaliyah
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

“Aaliyah starts singing and 2Pac said, ‘Don’t get up! Don’t get up!’” Knight explained. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because Gladys Knight knows you, you’re gonna speak to Gladys Knight, and then you’re gonna talk to that little girl singing. And the next thing you know, you’re gonna be doing an album.’ He said, ‘I’m gonna go talk to her, you come later on, because I want to do an album with Aaliyah.’”

“He wasn’t thinking about signing nobody else," Knight continued. "He thought she was the biggest star and had the best voice ever. Me and that dude spent hours and hours and days and days together. Me, personally, I never seen him get so excited about no female artist. … He lost his mind over Aaliyah. He talked about her for days and days. I got tired of hearing him talking about that little girl. He said, ‘I got these songs I want do with her. I’m gonna do this song with her.’ … He was super, super, super excited.”

Read More: Tupac's Ex Girlfriend Claims Suge Knight Was Intimate With Diddy's Baby Mama

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Music Suge Knight Recalls 2Pac Allegedly Punching Snoop Dogg In The Face Over Diddy & Biggie 3.0K
Lennox Lewis After-Fight Party by FUBU In Los Angeles Music Fredro Starr Recalls Suge Knight's Death Row Offer, 2Pac's Cryptic Warning 2.0K
1994 Source Awards Music 2Pac Didn't Like Warren G, According To Suge Knight 1.9K
Hip Hop Summit Music Treach & Scarface's "Special Bond" With 2Pac Gets Big Love From Suge Knight 718