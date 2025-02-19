Suge Knight Makes Shocking Allegations About 2Pac & Whitney Houston’s Deaths

Suge Knight has made no shortage of wild claims from behind bars, and his recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue was no exception. During the interview, he had a lot to say about both Ray J and Snoop Dogg, while addressing rumors linking him to the death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. “When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that’s a lie,” he said.

He went on, alleging that Ray J is connected to Whitney Houston's death. “She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” he alleged. “Brandy’s little brother trying to kiss me and do drugs with me. Next thing you know, she’s dead.” Knight didn't stop there, however. He continued, alleging that Ray J said Snoop Dogg admitted to being involved in 2Pac's death.

Why Is Suge Knight Beefing With Ray J?

“You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” he alleged. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac [...] That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews, because you f*ck with the m**********r Snoop who said he had something to do with it.” Clearly, Knight has some strong opinions when it comes to all of this. “Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop’s best all-time artist,” he also alleged. “You was involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston.”

Knight concluded his rant by criticizing Ray J for allegedly trying to capitalize off of controversy. “To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever the f*ck that is, talk about that,” he claimed. “That alone speaks volumes.” His remarks come shortly after his son Suge J Knight challenged Ray J to a fight. This was over some comments he made about his family during a VladTV interview.