Ray J Eviscerates Jaguar Wright For Allegations About Whitney Houston, Beyonce & Jay-Z

Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 19: Singers Ray-J and Whitney Houston attends the Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring at The Thomas &amp; Mack Center on April 19, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images)
Ray J had some indignant anger to get off his chest.

Amid Jaguar Wright's many salacious allegations, she's also questioned Ray J's relationship with Whitney Houston and speculated on her death, theories and statements that Ray was absolutely appalled by. "First off, I want to say Whitney Houston was a very special person in my life." he told The Reality Check. "She has a very special place in my heart. [...] I'm not going to talk s**t about you, Jaguar. But when you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it's clear that you're doing some kind of attention-chasing or you're doing this s**t for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right? Is that about seeking the truth? You want to stir up the pot for your own gain?

"I mean, really, we got to move away from this type of destructive energy and focus on building, not tearing down," Ray J continued. "Our culture needs more truth and integrity, not chaos and confusion. People were listening. You got our attention. Is what you're saying true? Because this s**t is outrageous. But I came to the conclusion that once I seen a story about me, and what you had to say about me and situations in my past, that is where I started to understand that you are totally fabricating stories and you are a complete liar. So that means that I have no respect for you and nothing you're saying. So now I'ma go further. How dare you disrespect Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Jay-Z is an OG. Don't ever disrespect Beyoncé.

Ray J Speaks On Jaguar Wright

"Because now that you're lying on me, and I know for sure that all the s**t you're saying is a lie, now you want to go for Beyoncé?" Ray J alleged. "Jaguar, you done f***ed up. Jaguar Wright, you done f***ed up. You know you f***ed up, don't you? You know you f***ed up. Jaguar Wright, you done f***ed up. You done f***ed up. Because now you lying on me. I know a lie when I know I didn't do something, right? You know somebody's lying about you when you know the facts. Jaguar, you have lied about the wrong person. And I'm not talking about me. Because I don't give a f**k about what you said about me, because that's nonsense.

"What I do care about is you talking about Beyoncé," Ray J concluded. "I don't like when people talk about Beyoncé. We not gon' do that. You done f***ed up. Jay-Z is an OG. Brush that s**t off. And I'm sure Beyoncé gives no hells and no f**ks. But Beyoncé has never done nothing to nobody. I haven't seen Beyoncé make one mistake. And you know what? That's somebody that's really trying to make sure that her image is in the forefront and be a role model for all these young girls and all the people that's [inspired] to be like her or to follow down a path like that. That's a path you want to follow down. Why are you trying to f**k that up? Why are you lying on Jay-Z and Beyoncé? How do we create a solution so these Jaguar Wrights don't exist in our new [or perhaps 'news'] society?

