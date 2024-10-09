JAY-Z And Beyonce's Lawyer Claims They Gave Piers Morgan An Ultimatum

Jaguar Wright made several allegations during the interview.

JAY-Z and Beyonce's attorney, Alex Spiro, has confirmed that he sent a letter to Piers Morgan demanding he take down his interview with Jaguar Wright. He explained the decision during an interview with TMZ published on Wednesday. During the viral interview, Wright made several unfounded allegations about the couple, which Spiro has described as "demonstrably false."

"There's rumors and then there's nonsense and this is one step further," he told the outlet. "This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt it needed to be responded to. I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist. It wasn't that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum, which is to remove that false accusation that's demonstrably false or a court's gonna order you to. So, I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly."

JAY-Z & Beyonce Perform During The "On The Run II" Tour

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform onstage during the "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Morgan initially revealed JAY-Z and Beyonce sent him a legal notice during Tuesday night's episode of his Uncensored show. “Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about JAY-Z and Beyoncé during that interview," he began. "As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”

JAY-Z & Beyonce's Lawyer Addresses Jaguar Wright's Allegations