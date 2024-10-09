Jaguar Wright Alleges That Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Is “Social Engineering”

Jaguar Wright's wild allegations keep coming.

Jaguar Wright has garnered a great deal of attention as of late due to her wild allegations against Diddy, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and others. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she accused Jay-Z of being a "monster" like Diddy, alleged that she had freak-off tapes in her possession and more. Now, she's sat down with RealLyfe Productions and had even more shocking things to say.

In a clip from the interview, Wright discusses the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which Kendrick Lamar is set to headline in February. This announcement sparked a major debate last month, as many fans believe the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne. Wright alleges that this was no accident, however, and isn't just the result of Kendrick having a successful year.

Jaguar Wright Compares Drake & Kendrick Lamar To 2Pac & Biggie

"Social engineering," she alleged. "Creating an issue that didn't need to be an issue." Wright continued, weighing in on Kendrick's viral beef with Drake and comparing the two rappers to 2Pac and Biggie. "It's been almost 30 years since Biggie and 2Pac were taken from us. That was social engineering at its finest. It got people in line, didn't it?" she alleged.

"As messy as Drake is right now, I can almost bet that there's somebody that wants to turn his faucet off. Because if y'all think Diddy is a mess, Drake? He was being groomed to be next in line," she also alleged. Wright's latest interview arrives shortly after Piers Morgan issued an apology to Jay-Z and Beyonce this week for his interview with Wright. He revealed that he was sent a cease and desist, and told that Wright's claims were "totally false, and have no basis in fact." What do you think of Jaguar Wright's take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral beef? What about her comparing them to 2Pac and Biggie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

