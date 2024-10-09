Meek Mill Shares His Take On Jaguar Wright's Shocking Allegations

Jaguar Wright has had a lot to say about Diddy, Jay-Z, and more lately.

Jaguar Wright has been making plenty of headlines lately, many of which stem from her recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, the controversial personality shared her thoughts on Diddy's legal saga, Jay-Z's alleged ties to the mogul, and more. She's no stranger to making wild allegations about what goes on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, and this interview was no exception.

Not everyone is on board with her shocking claims, however. Yesterday, Meek Mill hopped on Twitter/X to weigh in, making it clear that he's not exactly a fan. "[Jaguar] wright is like quilly speaking for Philly … and why do these people have more of a voice then the thoroughbred people!" he wrote.

Meek Mill Compares Jaguar Wright To Quilly

Meek's Tweet arrived after Morgan addressed his viewers earlier this week, and revealed that Jay-Z and Beyonce had taken legal action over the interview. He apologized to the duo on air, explaining his decision to cut some of her allegations from the interview. "Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false, and have no basis in fact," he said. "Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored... But there are legal limits on us too."

Meek reacted directly to this as well, sharing a clip of Morgan's apology posted by a Beyonce fan account. "Beyoncé & Jay Z’s lawyers got [Piers] Morgan to issue an apology and retraction on his 'Uncensored' show after he allowed a deranged woman come on and spew falsehoods about them. Who’s next?" the original post read. "F*ck is going on a silent war….." Meek wrote in response. What do you think of Meek Mill's take on Jaguar Wright? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.