Toure Labels Jaguar Wright A Mentally Ill Conspiracy Theorist After JAY-Z Allegations

Toure had some harsh words for Jaguar Wright and Piers Morgan.

Toure went off on Jaguar Wright in a video on social media on Wednesday after the singer made headlines for her appearance on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, last week. On the show, she made numerous allegations about JAY-Z and Beyonce while discussing the recent arrest of Diddy. During Tuesday's episode of the show, Morgan apologized for platforming her and revealed that the celebrity couple sent him a legal letter denying the allegations.

"So we have come to the end of the Jaguar Wright sideshow," Toure began in his response. "No serious media organization will have her on after what happened at Piers Morgan. Piers is a hack and he showed that in this situation, mainstreaming and platforming someone who has mental illness and not disclosing that. A conspiracy theorist who has no idea what she's talking about."

Jaguar Wright Performs During SHEEN Magazine Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Singer Jaguar Wright performs onstage during the 10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards at Buckhead Theatre on September 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: "Jaguar Wright had been living peacefully in the internet fever swamps, the conspiracy theory back alleys where, if you wanted to go way down the YouTube rabbit hole and listen to what the drunk auntie was saying off in the corner, you could find her. But she was not meant for polite company. She was never meant for serious media. Piers Morgan is not serious media, but now that JAY-Z and Beyonce's lawyer has a sent a cease-and-desist letter, sending Piers to the camera to apologize like a chastened and spanked little boy who's done wrong, no one else could even consider taking Jaguar seriously and giving her an interview. And it's just as well. She doesn't deserve to be taken seriously."

Toure Goes Off On Jaguar Wright