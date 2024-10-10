DJ Vlad Accuses Jaguar Wright Of Lying About Interview Request

Who's being dishonest here?

DJ Vlad and Jaguar Wright have both been in the headlines for their widespread perspectives on the Diddy scandal, but it looks like they don't exactly get along. Moreover, Wright recently claimed that she received an offer from Vlad for an interview. She even showed an email allegedly from his team, although she didn't reveal the specific email address it was from. Well, it turns out that the VladTV isn't very happy about this, as he claims that the singer is lying and that neither he nor his team ever reached out to her for an interview.

"Jaguar Wright recently did an interview where she showed an email claiming we contacted her for an interview," DJ Vlad tweeted on Thursday (October 10). "This is false. Only emails from @vladtv.com are invitations to the show. This is why she's covering the email address. Like I said in the Piers Morgan panel, Jaguar Wright has never been invited to do an interview, and she never will be. This is someone who seems to be suffering from mental illness. Anyone who interviews her is taking advantage of a mentally disabled person for views."

DJ Vlad Calls Jaguar Wright Out For Allegedly Lying About Interview Request

Elsewhere, Jay-Z and Beyoncé also reportedly and legally moved against Jaguar Wright, asking Piers Morgan to take down his interview with her. During this sit-down, she made a flurry of allegations against Hov in particular. "There's rumors and then there's nonsense and this is one step further," the couple's attorney Alex Spiro told TMZ. "This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt it needed to be responded to. I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist. It wasn't that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum, which is to remove that false accusation that's demonstrably false or a court's gonna order you to. So, I think [Morgan] made the wise choice and acted accordingly."