Jaguar Wright Challenged: The Big Names Branding Her A Liar

It seems as if each day, the Hip Hop community is more shaken by allegations, many coming from Jaguar Wright. While the accomplished singer hasn't had much traction in her career in what seems like decades, she's still managed to keep the industry captivated. Her tales of times working behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in music have become viral moments that blogs have picked up on. However, things were magnified when Piers Morgan invited her as a guest on his show, and she began spouting her accusations of alleged "evil" behavior from the likes of power moguls, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z.

For years, Wright has appeared on podcasts revealing what she says are the abusive ills of Hollywood's elite. "For four years, I've been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters… And the victim-making machine kept going on," Wright told Morgan during their chat. Her proclamations have gone unchecked by Combs' camp—seemingly as they battle bigger issues related to his sex trafficking case. Yet, not everyone has let Wright's declarations slide as she matter-of-factly makes allegations that accuse fan favorites of being abusers, drug addicts, traffickers, and guilty of sex crimes.

Due to her Hollywood tales' sensationalized, frequently unbelievable elements, audiences are often split about the validity. Some take the singer at her word and quickly share clips of Wright's discussions. Others aren't buying it, waiting for more proof of Wright's claims. Yet, several celebrities who have found their names wrapped up in Wright's explosive conversations have clapped back, refusing to stand by as she makes allegations against them. Here are a handful of times when Wright's peers have accused her of outright lying or bending the truth.

Following Wright's eyebrow-raising interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, it appeared as though Ray J was upset with her. Initially, he called her out for choosing Morgan's platform and not opting for an outlet that leaned toward the culture. He stated, “You wanna keep taking these other n*ggas money and not showing love to the community? That sh*t weak as f*ck." Ray also suggested he would have been a better fit. "You’re hitting all these other motherf*ckers back that’s from all these other countries. Like, you safe over there. You safe with me. Stop acting scary, Jaguar."

That tune changed not long after because soon, he was calling her an outright liar. In an interview last year with RealLyfe Productions, Wright accused Ray J of being the last person to see Whitney Houston. She alleged the reality star mogul, along with mega-music executive Clive Davis, were involved in Houston's death. Ray caught wind of the accusations and put his foot down.

"First off, I want to say Whitney Houston was a very special person in my life," he told The Reality Check. "She has a very special place in my heart. […] I'm not going to talk sh*t about you, Jaguar. But when you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it's clear that you're doing some kind of attention-chasing, or you're doing this sh*t for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right? Is that about seeking the truth? You want to stir up the pot for your own gain?

He also went to bat for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who are Wright's regular targets. “Our culture needs more truth and integrity, not chaos and confusion," said Ray. "People were listening. You got our attention. Is what you’re saying true? Because this sh*t is outrageous. But I came to the conclusion that once I seen a story about me, and what you had to say about me and situations in my past, that is where I started to understand that you are totally fabricating stories and you are a complete liar. So, that means that I have no respect for you and nothing you’re saying. So, now, I’ma go further. How dare you disrespect Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Jay-Z is an OG. Don’t ever disrespect Beyoncé.”

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Probably two of the most significant entertainment figures who responded to Wright's allegations were the Knowles-Carters. Once again, her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored did not go unnoticed by the uber-famous couple and their teams. “Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common, professionally and privately: Sean Carter [Jay-Z]," she alleged. "This has been a fist of tyranny punching through our culture for decades. It must stop.”

Meanwhile, Wright's stories may travel fast through the internet, but Jay and Bey's attorneys work faster. In the blink of an eye, Morgan was back on his program, issuing a public apology to the power couple. "Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false, and have no basis in fact," he said. Then, Morgan revealed that Wright's comments would be clipped from the interview. "We apologize to Jay-Z and Beyonce."

Some have theorized that Wright was never sued or threatened in the past because her stories must be true. However, it has been suggested that suing her wouldn't do anyone any good because they couldn't collect on a financial judgment (a la Taska K and Cardi B). Yet, Morgan and the networks he's affiliated with could certainly be taken to court, which caused the swift apology clip.

Christopher Williams

The height of New Jack Swing icon Christopher William's career was in the 1990s, but his legacy lives on. You can find him these days performing at festivals and even making a reality TV appearance or two, but his name was engrossed in controversy after Wright spoke about him in one of her many sit-downs. Wright alleged that many years ago, Williams had an oral sexual encounter with Diddy. Later, Williams clapped back, calling her a "crackhead" and said her assertions "ridiculous."

He told Willie D Live, “Now she’s going on and on and on like she’s sure. But I’m like, ‘Bro, she’s hurting.’ I’m praying for her because we have to make a different stand and a different choice at this time. If I’m really solid, how can what she says affect me?” Moreover, this wasn't the end of these two going back and forth; Wright would hop on RealLyfe Productions' couch again with a response. She vehemently denied taking any drugs and stood by her words.

Back in 2020, Wright was on Live once again and revealed shocking allegations about her former friend, Common. Wright was divulging alleged stories about the Chicago rapper and Philly icons The Roots, claiming that the emcee sexually assaulted her. According to the singer, the two were clothed when they were sharing a bed following a concert, and Common allegedly attempted to put his penis in her mouth. "You was with Serena [Williams], that didn't work out. You was with whoever, you always got whoever's hot dating you, but the sh*t don't last long," Wright said. "He ain't been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway."

While speaking with Philadelphia's Rise and Grind Morning Show, Common directly addressed the scathing rumors. “God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her,” Common said. “I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true, I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand." He added, "In all truth, I went through different emotions. I’m like, oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?”

DJ Vlad

He's faced some harsh criticism from Hip Hop culture of his own, but that hasn't stopped DJ Vlad from speaking up against Jaguar Wright. The VladTV creator also appeared on Piers Morgan's show—the same episode as Wright. While the two didn't speak on the program, Morgan did ask Vlad his thoughts on the singer's outrageous allegations. Vlad made it clear he wasn't a fan.

“Jaguar Wright is known to be a conspiracy theorist," he told Morgan. "I don’t really co-sign anything that she says. I’ve never had her on my show, and I don’t have any plans to have her on my show.” Vlad added, “A lot of this stuff is just things she’s heard, things she’s making up. I can’t co-sign anything that Jaguar Wright is saying." However, Wright later called his bluff, and in her following interview with RealLyfe Productions, she pulled up an email on her phone. She alleged that it came from DJ Vlad's team, who requested an interview with her on VladTV.

When he caught wind of Wright's latest update, Vlad was unmoved. He took to X to say, “Like I said in the Piers Morgan panel, Jaguar Wright has never been invited to do an interview, and she never will be. This is someone who seems to be suffering from mental illness. Anyone who interviews her is taking advantage of a mentally disabled person for views.” Famed music writer Touré has also echoed these sentiments about Wright's mental stability.

It's all fun and games until you hear your name wrapped up in a wild story, and Joe Budden wasn't having any of it. The media personality took to his podcast to address Wright's Piers Morgan interview and shut down rumors that the singer perpetuated. His response made it clear that he didn't believe much of anything Jaguar Wright said about her knowledge of industry dealings and abuse. Budden also found himself on the receiving end of Wright's accusations after she reportedly claimed the former rapper had a sexual encounter with Bad Boy producer Stevie J.