Hurricane Chris Reignites 50 Cent Feud During Heated Debate With DJ Vlad

"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 5: Hurricane Chris attends "The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on October 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Hurricane Chris says he's a better rapper than 50 Cent.

Hurricane Chris says he's a better rapper than 50 Cent and can put together a much better performance than him in Shreveport, Louisiana. He shared his hot take during an interview with DJ Vlad published over the weekend. It comes after he and 50 feuded over the Humor & Harmony Festival, earlier this year.

"You [50 Cent] cannot out rap me. You do not make better music than me right now," he said. When Vlad referenced Get Rich or Die Tryin' and labeled it a "classic," Chris admitted it was a great project, but didn't move from his stance. "Song making, he don't make better songs than me," he countered. "If 50 was to make a song right now and I make a song right now I'mma smash that s**t. I make music way better than 50 Cent. I know it's a fact."

Hurricane Chris Appears On MTV's "TRL" In 2007

Rapper Hurricane Chris appears on MTV's "TRL" at MTV Studios in New York City's Times Square on October 23, 2007. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

From there, Chris brought up the idea of performing in Shreveport. "If we were to perform in Shreveport, I perform way longer than 50 and I would rock that s**t way harder than 50 or anybody who f**king came to Shreveport because I go back since I was 15 years old in high school," he said. Chris recently feuded with 50 over his Humor & Harmony Festival, which took place in Shreveport. Chris was upset that 50 didn't platform enough local artists despite using his hometown with no connection to it. In turn, he labeled him a "culture vulture."

Hurricane Chris Speaks On 50 Cent

50 eventually fired back by suggesting the "A Bay Bay" rapper is a one-hit-wonder, sparking a back-and-forth on social media. Eventually, Chris admitted that the two were done beefing. Check out Chris' latest comments on 50 Cent on YouTube below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hurricane Chris and 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

