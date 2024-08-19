50 Cent & Hurricane Chris Go Back & Forth Over Humor & Harmony Criticism

50 Cent has addressed the criticism Hurricane Chris directed his way regarding the lineup for his upcoming Humor & Harmony Festival in Louisiana. The “A Bay Bay” rapper argued 50 didn't platform any local artists. 50 took to social media with a response on Sunday, which prompted more remarks from Chris
“Hurricane Flex boy ya sh*t is wack, the f*ck you think you @FredoBang [face with raised eye emoji] ya sh*t gets no play in my ride. LOL,” 50 wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In another post, he added: "oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL." Chris eventually fired back in a video recorded in his car. "You big dummy, you just proved my point. You don't know sh*t about the city," he said, arguing his career is far bigger than just one hit song. He went on to call him a "culture vulture" who is using Louisiana for profit.
50 Cent Performs In Vancouver
Chris made his initial criticism in lengthy rant, earlier in the day, arguing 50 pumped money into the police department instead of fellow artists. “You threw a motherf*cking concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends and put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets but you paid the police half a million dollars. What type of b*tch-ass sh*t is that?” Chris began. He continued: “N***a, you ain’t f*ckin’ with my city; you taking advantage of my city ’cause sh*t cheap and sh*t costs way less than where you from. And y’all stupid, slow motherf*ckas so crazy that y’all gon’ let this n***a come down here and not show no love to Louisiana.”
50 Cent & Fredo Bang Respond To Hurricane Chris
Check out 50 and Fredo Bang's posts about the backlash to Humor & Harmony Festival above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]