50 Cent & Hurricane Chris Go Back & Forth Over Humor & Harmony Criticism

50 Cent isn't worried about Hurricane Chris.

50 Cent has addressed the criticism Hurricane Chris directed his way regarding the lineup for his upcoming Humor & Harmony Festival in Louisiana. The “A Bay Bay” rapper argued 50 didn't platform any local artists. 50 took to social media with a response on Sunday, which prompted more remarks from Chris

“Hurricane Flex boy ya sh*t is wack, the f*ck you think you @FredoBang [face with raised eye emoji] ya sh*t gets no play in my ride. LOL,” 50 wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In another post, he added: "oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL." Chris eventually fired back in a video recorded in his car. "You big dummy, you just proved my point. You don't know sh*t about the city," he said, arguing his career is far bigger than just one hit song. He went on to call him a "culture vulture" who is using Louisiana for profit.

50 Cent Performs In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Chris made his initial criticism in lengthy rant, earlier in the day, arguing 50 pumped money into the police department instead of fellow artists. “You threw a motherf*cking concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends and put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets but you paid the police half a million dollars. What type of b*tch-ass sh*t is that?” Chris began. He continued: “N***a, you ain’t f*ckin’ with my city; you taking advantage of my city ’cause sh*t cheap and sh*t costs way less than where you from. And y’all stupid, slow motherf*ckas so crazy that y’all gon’ let this n***a come down here and not show no love to Louisiana.”

50 Cent & Fredo Bang Respond To Hurricane Chris