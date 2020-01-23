louisiana
- SongsKevin Gates Kills The "Rumors" On Latest SingleKevin Gates gets a few things off his chest on his new single.By Aron A.
- MusicRappers Like Boosie Badazz: Embracing The Southern Hip-Hop Influence Of LouisianaExplore the vibrant Southern hip-hop sounds through the musical stylings of rappers like Boosie BadazzBy Jake Skudder
- MusicJayDaYoungan Co-Defendant Reportedly Commits SuicideTommie Diamond died via self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police.By Ben Mock
- SongsKevin Gates Releases New Single "Do It Again"Kevin Gates drops off his new single, "Do It Again." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School24-year-old Javorius Scott was laid to rest on Sunday, August 7th.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey Steps Out In A Double-Denim Fashionable Fit For Essence FestivalThis year's festival includes performances from Nicki Minaj, Wyclef Jean, Kevin Hart and more.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsGary Chambers Sets A Confederate Flag On Fire In New Campaign AdIn his latest political campaign ad, Gary Chambers sets a Confederate flag on fire while discussing the effects of Jim Crow in the South. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Remains In Jail As California Gun Charges Come Into QuestionThe "Sincerely, Kentrell" rapper will remain in jail for at least another week. By Taylor McCloud
- GramBoosie Badazz Punishes His Kids & Makes Them Walk Around His Estate For 5HrsHe took to social media to share footage of the dramatic punishment. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLouisiana Gov. Grants No Limit Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps ClemencyThe former No Limit rapper could soon be free, as he has consistently vouched for his innocence. By hnhh
- MusicMac From No Limit Is Being Released From PrisonAfter serving 21 years behind bars, a Louisiana Parole Board voted to grant the rapper clemency. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLafayette Police Fatally Shoot Black Man Walking Away From Them In Disturbance CallPolice fired over 10 rounds, killing the victim as he walked away. By Aron A.
- CrimeMaster P Warns Kim Kardashian On Trying To Free C-MurderMaster P speaks on Kim Kardashian and Monica teaming up to fight for his brother C-Murder's freedom, warning them that it will not be easy.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJayDaYoungan Releases Debut Album "Baby23" With Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, & MoreLouisiana rapper JayDaYoungan releases his debut album "Baby23" with features from Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, DeJ Loaf, and Mulatto.By Alex Zidel
- RandomNearly Everybody In Louisiana Prison Tests Positive For COVID-19Nearly every woman in a Louisiana prison dormitory tested positive for the coronavirus this week.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPastor Says His Churchgoers Dying Of Coronavirus Would Be A Sacrifice For FreedomPastor Tony Spell would prefer his churchgoers attend his services in person and risk dying of coronavirus than sacrifice their freedom to "tyranny."By Lynn S.
- RandomLouisiana Officers Frighten Citizens After Sounding "Purge" Curfew SirenLousiana police officers wanted the residents of the Arcadia Parish to know that the curfew was in effect, so they decided to sound the "Purge" alarm.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKevin Gates Denies That He's Banned From Louisiana Prisons: "Fake News"Big Gates speaks.By Aron A.