TikTok Star Mr Prada Allegedly Linked To Baton Rouge Therapist's Passing

Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that the body of Baton Rouge therapist William Abraham was found wrapped in a tarp beside the Tangipahoa Parish highway. At the time, the 69-year-old's cause of death had not been revealed. Sheriff Gerald Sticker later shared that he had been badly beaten. "It was a very physical scene for lack of better words," he said, according to WBRZ. "There was a lot of blunt force trauma and a lot of injury to this individual."

Reportedly, Abraham's roommate claimed he left home on September 29 to clean his car and do paperwork at his office. Sadly, however, he never returned. The day after Abraham's corpse was discovered, authorities shared a blurry image of who they allege is the last person to have driven Abraham's car. This resulted in countless theories from social media users. One of them was that the man driving the car was allegedly 20-year-old TikTok personality Mr Prada.

Mr Prada Arrested In Connection To William Abraham's Death, Fox 8 Reports

Fox 8 now reports that Mr Prada was arrested yesterday after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop. He's also been named a person of interest in Abraham's death, per the outlet. He's reportedly facing charges of alleged aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

"He was kind, loving, a gentle man and frankly not the kind of man that something like this would've happened to," Abraham's attorney Jarret Ambeau said of his client, according to WAFB. "I'm absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could've happened to a man who I believe to be so tender and so gentle and have such a service heart."