Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence On "Horrific" Diddy Allegations

Her suspicions were seemingly correct.

Wendy Williams was a talk show fixture for over a decade. She hosted The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2021. She regularly spoke out against topics and celebrities she felt strongly about. Fans have been longing to hear Williams' opinion on the recent Diddy allegations. Especially in light of the mogul's arrest and denied bail. The talk show host has been battling health problems since she ended her show. That said, she surprised everyone on October 1 by making an official statement.

Wendy Williams spoke to Daily Mail about the Diddy saga. She also aknowledged that she has been critical of the mogul for years. "What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people 'Wendy you called it,'" she told the outlet. "Including some people from my family who have said the same." Williams believes the fallout from the alleged victims who have sued Diddy is overdue. "You know how I feel about that? It is about time," she asserted. She also broke her silence on the video footage of Diddy attacking Cassie in a hotel lobby. "To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific," Williams added.

Wendy Williams Said 'It's About Time' Diddy Was Punished

There's a sense of vindication for Wendy Williams, but she also fears what's to come. She told Daily Mail that there could be countless other victims of the mogul who have yet to be heard. "But now you have to think, how many more times," she said. "How many people. How many more women. It’s just so horrible." The former talk show host questioned Diddy's behind the scenes antics on multiple occasions. The two even had a tense back and forth when Diddy appeared on her show in 2017.