Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Charges: Key Takeaways From His Indictment

Diddy's bail was denied a second time. Here's everything you need to know about his indictment.

Diddy is facing a wide-reaching federal indictment that details an array of disturbing allegations. The indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses Combs of orchestrating and participating in a criminal enterprise that engaged in racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, and various other illegal activities over a period stretching from 2008 to 2024, per NBC. Combs is accused of using his influence and resources to exploit vulnerable individuals. Prosecutors believe that he used a combination of violence, manipulation, and coercion to achieve his aims. He has been charged with sex trafficking by force, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to an unsealed federal indictment, the mogul allegedly orchestrated a complex system of abuse, forcing women into drug-fueled sexual performances, often for days on end. Prosecutors claim he employed intimidation tactics, bribery, and violence to maintain control over his victims and obstruct justice. Here are the most significant details emerging from the indictment.

Combs Alleged To Have Orchestrated Disturbing Days-Long “Freak Offs”

According to federal prosecutors, Combs regularly forced women into disturbing sex acts known as "Freak Offs." These acts, which often lasted for days, were reportedly fueled by a cocktail of drugs, including ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB. Victims were allegedly drugged to keep them compliant, and Combs reportedly recorded many of these encounters for his own viewing. Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, explained, “Combs used force to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers,” emphasizing that these so-called ‘Freak Offs’ were a central part of the indictment.

The indictment claims that the victims often needed IV fluids to recover from extreme physical exertion and drug use. When federal authorities raided Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles, they seized various supplies reportedly used in these sessions, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and other lubricants.

Feds: Coercion & Threats Were A Method of Control

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The indictment paints a chilling picture of Combs' alleged control over his victims. Prosecutors accuse the mogul of using sensitive recordings of the "Freak Offs" as blackmail to ensure his victims’ continued silence and obedience. This manipulation extended beyond the recordings. According to court documents, Combs wielded his power and influence to coerce women into his orbit under false pretenses of romantic relationships or career opportunities. Prosecutors assert that those who resisted would face threats to their livelihood or be subjected to physical abuse. Staff members within Combs' inner circle reportedly helped facilitate and conceal the abuse, from securing hotel rooms to cleaning up after the violent encounters. One particularly graphic allegation involves Combs throwing a vase at a woman as she tried to leave a room, later dragging her by her hair.

Alleged Assault On Cassie Caught On Video

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A notable incident from the indictment involves Combs' former girlfriend, singer Cassie. Prosecutors allege that an assault on her was captured on video. While details of this particular incident remain limited, it has further intensified the public scrutiny surrounding Combs. Cassie, who dated Combs for over a decade, previously settled a lawsuit with the mogul, alleging abuse throughout their relationship. The video is reportedly critical evidence in the government's case.

Molotov Cocktail Attack Adds To The Charges

In a startling twist, Diddy is also accused of orchestrating an arson attack as part of the racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that on December 22, 2011, Diddy and a co-conspirator kidnapped an individual and, two weeks later, set fire to their vehicle using a Molotov cocktail. The fire, which was determined to be deliberately set, involved slicing open the car’s convertible top and tossing the explosive device inside.

“Approximately two weeks later, the defendant’s co-conspirators set fire to Individual-1’s vehicle by slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside the interior," prosecutors said, per NBC. "Police and fire department reports extensively document the arson and conclude that the fire was intentionally set. Multiple witnesses would also testify to the defendant bragging about his role in destroying Individual-1’s car."

Guns Seized During Raids At Diddy's Homes

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Federal agents seized several high-capacity firearms from Combs' Miami residence, including AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers. Moreover, these weapons were reportedly found in his bedroom closet, broken down into parts along with loaded ammunition. Prosecutors allege that Combs used these firearms to intimidate both victims and witnesses, ensuring their silence or cooperation with his demands.

Assaults Allegedly Date Back Over A Decade

The indictment stretches back to 2008, with allegations of verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse spanning decades. Combs is accused of systematically targeting women, subjecting them to violent assaults that would take days or even weeks to heal. Prosecutors describe a pattern of behavior where Combs not only exploited women for sex but also physically attacked them if they resisted his demands. Additionally, reports describe him dragging women by their hair and threatening them with guns if they tried to leave.

Combs’ Legal Team Denies Allegations, Fights for His Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Despite the overwhelming evidence presented, Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, insists that Combs is innocent and vows to fight the allegations in court. "His spirits are good. He’s confident," Agnifilo told reporters, explaining that Combs came to New York City voluntarily to engage with the legal process.

Agnifilo acknowledged that Combs has had his share of personal issues, including drug use and tumultuous relationships. However, he maintained that these challenges are unrelated to the criminal allegations. Furthermore, he emphasized that Combs is currently receiving treatment and therapy for personal matters.

The Investigation Is Far From Over

While the current charges are severe, authorities believe that more allegations may come to light as their investigation continues. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stressed that the investigation into Combs' activities is “far from over,” revealing that more than 50 witnesses and victims have already come forward, a number that could rise as the case progresses.

Diddy's Bail Hearing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Following his arraignment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied Combs bail, expressing concerns over his substance abuse issues and alleged anger management problems. The presence of weapons during the raid, coupled with the alleged criminal activity he’s accused of participating in, contributed to the government’s push to deny Combs bail. As a result, the music mogul remains in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He's reportedly held in isolation within the Special Housing Unit.

Combs' Proposed $50 Million Bail Package

In response to his continued detention, Combs' legal team submitted a revised bail proposal of $50 million, according to TMZ. The bond is set to be secured by the equity from Combs' Miami mansion, which he recently paid off, along with his mother’s home. The updated package includes several strict conditions. This includes house arrest with GPS monitoring, restricted travel between New York and Florida, weekly drug testing, and limits on female visitors to his home. Additionally, his lawyers argue that these measures would mitigate any risk to the community and ensure his return to court. However, according to the late report from TMZ, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter denied his request for bail because "the government has proven the defendant is a danger. The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight."

What's Next For Diddy?