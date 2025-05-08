Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial: Here Are The Celebrities Who Might Be Referenced In The Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reigned supreme as a towering figure in music and business with an empire that embodied a hustle and grind that turned him into a global icon. However, his federal trial beginning this month in Manhattan marks a dramatic fall from grace. Prosecutors allege that Diddy has been orchestrating a criminal empire for over two decades, coercing women into sex acts, trafficking them across state lines, and violently silencing those who resisted.

Jury selection began May 5 under U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, with testimony scheduled to begin the week of May 12. Central to the prosecution’s case are four women—one believed to be Diddy’s former partner, Cassie Ventura—whose testimonies will anchor a sweeping indictment that includes charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors claim Diddy ran “Freak Offs,” elaborate, drug-fueled sex performances that were recorded, manipulated, and weaponized. They say he used a network of employees to facilitate the abuse and used blackmail, violence, and bribery to control victims and cover his tracks.

Prosecutors claim Diddy ran “Freak Offs,” elaborate, drug-fueled sex performances that were recorded, manipulated, and weaponized. They say he used a network of employees to facilitate the abuse and used blackmail, violence, and bribery to control victims and cover his tracks. Evidence includes hotel logs, travel documents, surveillance footage, and nearly 100 electronic devices seized from Diddy’s homes. The defense insists the acts were consensual and that the case is built on opportunism, not truth. Judge Subramanian has already ruled that footage of Diddy assaulting Ventura in 2016 is admissible, rejecting claims it was doctored.

However, as the court gears up for jury selection, there has already been mention of several celebrities who’ve had some sort of dealings with Diddy. Potential jurors viewed a list of celebs and public figures and were asked to reveal whether they're familiar with them. Below is a list of everyone who has been named in the trial so far.

Cassie Ventura

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Diddy’s former longtime partner Cassie was among the first to file a civil lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape and repeated abuse during their decade-long relationship. That suit was quickly settled, but a 2016 surveillance video released by CNN in 2024 showing Combs attacking her in a hotel is expected to be presented at trial. She is a central witness in the prosecution’s case.

Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. via Imagn

Cassie’s lawsuit also pointed to Diddy’s volatile response upon discovering her relationship with Kid Cudi. Around the same time, Cudi’s car mysteriously exploded in his driveway — a detail his representatives later confirmed. Prosecutors cite the event as part of an alleged campaign of intimidation by Combs.

Ye (Kanye West)

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn

Rapper Ye’s ties to Diddy resurfaced when he released a 2025 collaboration track featuring both Combs and his son Christian. The song, which included what appeared to be a recorded jail call with Diddy, raised eyebrows — and questions in court — about Ye’s role and continued allegiance.

Mike Myers

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 08: Actor Mike Myers attends the premiere of RLJE Films' 'Terminal' at ArcLight Cinemas on May 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The comedian and actor was unexpectedly included in the jury screening process, per US Weekly. His only apparent connection? A passing joke about Diddy in an Austin Powers film. His relevance remains a mystery.

Michelle Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Michelle Williams poses at a photo call for the musical based on the 1992 film "Death Becomes Her" at Public Studios on September 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The Destiny’s Child singer was another name floated to potential jurors early on. Her connection to the trial has yet to be clarified publicly.

Michael B. Jordan

Apr 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Film actor Michael B. Jordan in attendance during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan reportedly went on a date with Cassie in 2015, which made Combs upset. His inclusion on this list was likely related to their date but he will not be testifying at any point.

Dawn Richard

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Dawn Richard performs during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

A former member of Danity Kane — the girl group assembled by Diddy’s Making the Band — Richard filed a lawsuit in September 2024 accusing him of sexual abuse and assault during her time under his mentorship. His team dismissed her claims as fabricated and opportunistic. Her case remains active.

Dallas Austin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: Dallas Austin attends 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival - "The Games In Black & White" Special Presentation at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Producer Dallas Austin, once romantically linked to Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter, surfaced briefly in filings referencing Diddy’s personal circle. No allegations have been made against him.

Lauren London

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Lauren London speaks onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Court filings describe London as a recipient of Diddy’s support following Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019. Her inclusion appears related to character assessments rather than allegations.

Laurieann Gibson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Laurieann Gibson attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Known for her work with Diddy on multiple TV projects, including Making the Band, Gibson’s name came up in filings detailing Diddy’s business ecosystem. She is not accused of wrongdoing.

Harve Pierre

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 18: Bad Boy Records executive Harve Pierre attends the 2007 NBA All-Star Game "Diddy" After Party at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino on February 18, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)