Diddy's criminal trial officially kicked off this week, and jury selection is in full swing. According to TMZ, the third day of the process featured a few people who have ties to the case. One of the potential jurors, for example, worked with Judge Arun Subramanian on anti-class action cases in the past. He said the case could hinder his ability to represent his own client too, and he was ultimately dismissed.
Another one of the potential jurors took the stand and revealed that he works at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Diddy is currently being held. He was also dismissed. Judge Subramanian called out both the prosecution and the defense, telling them they needed to step up their game when it comes to filtering candidates.
As for the other potential jurors who took the stand, one described himself as "lazy." He wasn't ruled out. Another one admitted to reposting a meme about Diddy that he found while "doomscrolling." This is a term he had to explain to the judge. He was also kept in the jury pool.
What is Diddy Charged With?
So far, 35 people have been added to the jury pool so far, and they've been mostly men. Reportedly, the breakdown is currently "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear."
Diddy was arrested in September of 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He's pleaded not guilty to these charges, also turning down a plea deal at his final pre-trial hearing. At the time, he said he understood this could mean a longer sentence for him if he's convicted.