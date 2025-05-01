There has been a lot of speculation about Diddy and his alleged crimes ever since the wave of civil lawsuits against him began. One big inquiry many folks have is about his possible cooperation with law enforcement authorities reviewing his case, something he seemingly wants no part of.

According to TMZ, the embattled Bad Boy mogul went to New York federal court on Thursday (May 1) for one more hearing before the start of his criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

At one point, Judge Arun Subramanian asked him if he rejected a plea deal offer from federal prosecutors. "Yes, I did," Diddy reportedly replied. Crucially, he also told the court that he understands this puts him at risk of more prison time if convicted.

In addition, the Thursday hearing also addressed the matter of jury selection. If everything goes according to schedule, the court should finalize this process within three days after beginning.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the date itself, Diddy's trial's jury selection will begin on May 5 at 8AM sharp local time. On the other hand, opening statements will begin on May 12 if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time.

Sean Combs, in response to the accusations against him, pleaded not guilty to five federal criminal charges. These include two counts of sex trafficking, one count of racketeering, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Meanwhile, the actual details of this plea deal offer remain elusive to the general public at press time. Perhaps the near future will illuminate this matter, but it seems very unlikely.

Even though we are only days away from the trial's scheduled start date, Diddy is still trying to find some favor. His legal team recently motioned to hit Cassie's lawyer with a gag order, although they were unsuccessful in blocking key evidence from the legal proceedings.

With all this in mind, it looks like this trial will finally begin and go over the alleged evidence against Puff very soon. We will see if this plea deal mystery becomes relevant in the future.