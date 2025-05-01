Diddy Reportedly Confirms He Rejected A Plea Deal From The Feds

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 742 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Rejected Plea Deal Hip Hop News
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy has tried to make some last-minute changes to his federal criminal trial before it begins next week, such as a gag order request.

There has been a lot of speculation about Diddy and his alleged crimes ever since the wave of civil lawsuits against him began. One big inquiry many folks have is about his possible cooperation with law enforcement authorities reviewing his case, something he seemingly wants no part of.

According to TMZ, the embattled Bad Boy mogul went to New York federal court on Thursday (May 1) for one more hearing before the start of his criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

At one point, Judge Arun Subramanian asked him if he rejected a plea deal offer from federal prosecutors. "Yes, I did," Diddy reportedly replied. Crucially, he also told the court that he understands this puts him at risk of more prison time if convicted.

In addition, the Thursday hearing also addressed the matter of jury selection. If everything goes according to schedule, the court should finalize this process within three days after beginning.

Read More: Diddy Argues He Had "Mental Condition" That Caused Him To Commit Alleged Crimes

When Is Diddy's Trial?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the date itself, Diddy's trial's jury selection will begin on May 5 at 8AM sharp local time. On the other hand, opening statements will begin on May 12 if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time.

Sean Combs, in response to the accusations against him, pleaded not guilty to five federal criminal charges. These include two counts of sex trafficking, one count of racketeering, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Meanwhile, the actual details of this plea deal offer remain elusive to the general public at press time. Perhaps the near future will illuminate this matter, but it seems very unlikely.

Even though we are only days away from the trial's scheduled start date, Diddy is still trying to find some favor. His legal team recently motioned to hit Cassie's lawyer with a gag order, although they were unsuccessful in blocking key evidence from the legal proceedings.

With all this in mind, it looks like this trial will finally begin and go over the alleged evidence against Puff very soon. We will see if this plea deal mystery becomes relevant in the future.

Read More: Diddy Fails At Getting Key Evidence Blocked From Sex Trafficking Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Prosecutors Forcing Alleged Victim Procedure Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Forcing An Alleged Victim To Undergo Mystery Procedure 1.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.2K
Diddy Legal Team Responds New Charges Indictment Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Legal Team Responds To New Charges In Superseding Indictment 1.8K
Diddy Judge Rules Delay Hip Hop News Music Diddy Judge Rules On Motion To Delay Mogul’s Trial By Two Months 1.7K