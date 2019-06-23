rejected
- RelationshipsChilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: ReportThe "Confessions" superstar had reflected on how the TLC singer "broke his heart" when she turned down his cuffing hopes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsUsher Recalls Chilli Turning Down Marriage ProposalThe TLC singer had split with the R&B artist after three years of dating, which apparently made him distrusting of women for a bit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Rejected "Yeah!" Until L.A. Reid Threatened Him, Rico Love ClaimsEven though both the singer and the producer both thought the track was a little cringe, Reid saw a hit and would not take no for an answer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Didn't Make The Cut For GloRilla's "F.N.F." Remix, Producer SaysAccording to the viral hit's producer, Hitkidd, Megan Thee Stallion was also slated to make an appearance on a new rendition of it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechCoi Leray Expertly Rejects Fan Using ChatGPT To Flirt With HerEven AI couldn't get this Coi Leray lover a date with his crush.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBlueface's Mom Reveals The Celebrities She's RejectedApparently Karlissa Saffold turned down advances from 50 Cent, Usher, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce Spice Rejects YouTuber After Answering NSFW Questions In Resurfaced Video@trillmartytv spoke with Spice nearly a year ago now, just months before her career began to skyrocket thanks to "Munch (Feelin' U)."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Attempts To Trademark "Queen Of Christmas," Gets RejectedHopefully the news doesn't crush her famous holiday spirit.By Hayley Hynes
- Hip-Hop HistoryNicki Minaj Apologizes After T-Pain Says She Ghosted Him In 2007Nicki Minaj responds after T-Pain reveals that she curved his request for a verse in 2007. By Aron A.
- AnticsMaino Hilariously Reflects On Getting Rejected By AshantiMaino wanted nothing more than to explore romantic possibilities with Ashanti, but the Murder Inc singer had other plans. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomDoja Cat Rejected By Dickies Brand For Being "Too Sexy"Doja Cat's request to Dickies clothing brand for logo clearance was rejected due to her "sexy" image, but her stylist came up with a clever solution.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West's Application To Trademark "Sunday Service" RejectedKanye, you can not own "Sunday Service."By Aron A.
- FootballAntonio Brown Rejected $2 Million Settlement With Britney Taylor: ReportAntonio Brown is sticking by his innocence. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsToronto Raptors "Were In Talks" To Acquire Paul George & Russell WestbrookOKC coveted Pascal Siakam in trade talks before resorting to Clipper's package of 1st round picks.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Case Rejected Due To Insufficient EvidenceThe Ventura County Sheriff's Dept. came up empty in their search for incriminating evidence.By Devin Ch