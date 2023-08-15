Coi Leray Expertly Rejects Fan Using ChatGPT To Flirt With Her

The DMs of an everyday hot girl can get chaotic enough, so we can’t imagine what the message requests folders of our favourite rap divas look like. Every so often we’re lucky enough to get a glimpse into the antics that play out on platforms like Instagram, though it’s rare to actually get a response from celebrities. As Uproxx reports, a Coi Leray lover who decided to shoot his shot with the “Blick Blick” hitmaker was lucky enough to catch her attention, though he failed to meet his objective of securing a date with her.

“Give me one date and it will be the best night you’ve ever had,” the streamer wrote to Leray in a screen recording later shared on TikTok. Much to his shock, she replied, “What’s the date?” It’s clear he wasn’t anticipating hearing back from the Boston native, as the OP quickly turned to everyone’s current piece of AI technology – ChatGPT – to give him some suggestions.

Coi Leray Continues to Curve Men in Her DMs

His pick, “Take a boat ride and watch the sunset” certainly sounds simple and romantic. However, it clearly wasn’t enough to satisfy Leray’s luxurious tastes. “Take a boat ride out of my DMs,” she cleverly rejected the man, leaving those who have seen his video of the interaction laughing. Interestingly, it was only a few weeks ago when Power actor Gianni Paolo revealed to TMZ that the fashionista was also impressed with his attempts to flirt with her, ultimately leaving him on read.

It wasn’t so long ago that Coi Leray unleashed her self-titled sophomore album on the world. Unfortunately, her first-week sales numbers weren’t as high as anticipated, but still, the young star got plenty of support from fellow artists and fans on her latest work. She obviously isn’t letting the critics get her down, as she announced earlier this week that she’ll be dropping a six-track EP in the very near future. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

