Coi Leray Announces New EP Coming Soon

Earlier this year Coi Leray dropped her sophomore album Coi. The project featured David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Unfortunately, the album didn’t sell nearly the numbers that some had hoped. Coi debuted at number 102 on the Billboard 200 after its first week with just 10k in sales. But that hasn’t stopped her from working on new material. In a new Instagram post she told fans exactly what they can expect from her next.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Coi Leray shared the results of an elaborate video shoot. The gorgeous final project had fans stunned, but it wasn’t the only thing the post had to offer. In the caption she confirmed what she’s currently working on. “Blue Moon EP loading 🌙 💖💔💙 6 songs 👀” the caption of the post reads. One of the top comments on the post seems to say what everyone is thinking. “This girl ain’t playin fair. Straight up,” it reads.

Coi Leray Stuns On Instagram Once Again

Despite her underwhelming album sales, Coi Leray has still had a solid 2023 with her singles. Her song “Players” was one of the bigger rap hits of the first few months of the year. Later she teamed up with David Guetta and Anne-Marie for the track “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.” The song stuck in the Hot 100 for months and racked up 200 million streams on Spotify.

In a snippet Coi Leray shared on TikTok last month she appears to throw shade at Latto. The diss came as a response to a lyric that Latto wrote about Coi which was included in her hit song “Put It On Da Floor Again.” It’s unclear whether or not the song from the snippet will be included on the EP, but fans have continually sided with Latto in any interaction between the two. What do you think of Coi Leray confirming the upcoming release of her new EP? Let us know in the comment section below.

