Coi Leray Believes People Have Completely Switched Up On TikTok

Coi Leray is someone who is no stranger as it pertains to going viral. In fact, much of her stardom stems from her constant stream of viral TikTok tracks. Although this led to some hip-hop fans not taking her seriously, she is still immensely popular. Overall, her latest album was packed with viral tracks, and it doesn’t seem like she has any plans of slowing down. The Coi train continues its warpath, and there is nothing the haters will be able to do about it. They’re just going to have to deal with that.

That said, it is not lost on Leray that a lot of the discourse surrounding her means of becoming famous is hypocritical. People would call her a “TikTok Artist” and make fun of the platform as a whole. However, when it comes to Generation Z, TikTok is by far the most popular platform. At this point, it is hard to imagine another platform doing what TikTok has done. Of course, Leray is well-aware of this, and she took to Twitter to call out those who used to dismiss TikTok. She even believes those same people who used to trash it, love it now.

Lmaoo crazy how everybody who shitted on TikTok back then is eating it up now 😅😅😅😅😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 awww — Coi (@coi_leray) August 13, 2023

“Lmaoo crazy how everybody who shitted on TikTok back then is eating it up now,” Coi wrote. She then sent a plethora of emojis before saying “awww.” Overall, it is a fair sentiment for Leray. She was disrespected for a few years because of her virality and it makes sense that she is now seeking her due respect. Unfortunately, the internet can be a truly cruel place, and it remains to be seen if any of those people ever admit that they were wrong.

No matter what, Coi Leray still has a very bright future ahead of her. Let us know your favorite track from the artist, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

