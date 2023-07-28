Benzino Tears Up While Discussing His Relationship With Coi Leray

During a recent appearance on the We In Miami podcast, Benzino opened up about his relationship with Coi Leray. The father-daughter duo have been known to have a contentious relationship, and they’ve had public disagreements various times. Despite their strained history, Benzino says he want to move on from all the drama.

“Let’s just forget it and move forward,” he says, “I went through a lot, man.” He tearfully continued, “I’ve been called all kinds of sh*t. But a deadbeat dad? Come on, man. I love my daughter, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be known as that. Like, I don’t care what people think but that hurt me.” He then describes those claiming he’s hating on his daughter’s career as “evil.” Benzino explains that not speaking to Coi for a period of time was “one of the worst things” he’s ever gone through. “That’s my little girl man,” he says.

Benzino Gets Emotional About Coi Leray

Benzino later went on to reflect on watching his daughter perform for the first time ever at Rolling Loud Miami recently. The 58-year-old is seen proudly showing off the festival wristband he was still wearing days after the show. “To see thousands of people going crazy over her,” he explains, “it was surreal.” He got emotional again, saying “When I was up there I just was like ‘Man, I want it to be closure.'”

Benzino also shared his thoughts in an interview after Coi Leray’s Rolling Loud set last weekend. “Nothing to say, she’s amazing,” he explained, “You can say I’m biased but nobody doing it like her.” Coi Leray then jumped in, saying “It means I’m done carrying this hip-hop legacy sh*t. We outside forever baby.” It’s clear that the duo are back on better terms these days, and it seems as though Benzino is set on keeping it that way.

