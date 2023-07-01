Lil Uzi Vert’s Newest Snippet Includes Some Bars About Coi Leray

We’ll see how Coi responds to this.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Uzi Vert’s Newest Snippet Includes Some Bars About Coi Leray

Even though they just released a smash hit album, everyone’s ready for Lil Uzi Vert to bless fans with new music once again. Moreover, if you haven’t heard by now, they dedicated themselves to teasing a new project, the Barter 16 mixtape, shortly after Pink Tape dropped. With that comes a whole new slew of speculative material, including social media posts, statements, and of course, song snippets. However, a recent one shared online, with a video of Uzi dancing in the studio, might be more consequential than most other teases. In the clip in question, the Philly star recorded some bars about fellow MC Coi Leray.

“Got a skinny b***h, look just like Coi Leray,” Lil Uzi Vert raps in the snippet. To keep things on the music before delving into that, the snippet sounds more like their old-school fare. No rage leanings, no classic metal covers, or any other crossovers: just ethereal, woozy, and firmly trap-influenced Baby Pluto vibes. Even though there’s a lot of anticipation for Barter 16, did it have to come at the cost of lines like these about their fellow artists?

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio For “Barter 16”

Lil Uzi Vert Name-Drops Coi Leray In New Snippet

Furthermore, this is even more notable because we’ve already seen this exact story play out. In fact, it was just this year that Latto name-dropped Coi Leray in a song- and Coi didn’t appreciate that at all. What’s more is that it was also a bar about her body type, and though they made up, the Boston native went on to speak out against this kind of writing. At the end of the day, she wants some friendly competition, but not one that throws people’s names in the mix in such a casual and objectifying way.

“It’s not a sensitive conversation,” Coi Leray remarked to Ebro on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio. “I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name. I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything.” Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert and Coi Leray, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.