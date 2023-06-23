Coi Leray and Latto’s beef was short-lived, but is still something the Masachusetts native has in mind. Moreover, she recently spoke to Ebro for Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio on her new album and also about the 777 artist’s line about her on “Put It On Da Floor.” “Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” she rapped, which Coi took issue with online. Then, the Atlanta MC showed her love during her Coachella set, which the “Bops” rhymer reciprocated. However, she went into more detail about why she reacted the way she did in the first place.

“It’s not a sensitive conversation,” Coi Leray told Ebro. “I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name. I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything.

Read More: Coi Leray Talks “Bops,” Body Shaming, & Her Sophomore Album With Apple Music 1

Coi Leray & Ebro On Apple Music

“So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body,” she continued. “Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing. We’re not smoking on anything, it’s disrespect. And where I come from I just don’t like that.” Not only that, but the 26-year-old reflected on rap beef as a whole and how it pushes narratives of contention among artists, especially female ones.

“I don’t know, it’s starting to get old,” she remarked. “The rap beefs are for the guys. You know, I don’t even think they should do it. Us artists, we kind of control the narrative. So if we just spend more time pushing that narrative we won’t give these headlines and these blogs no reason to go ahead and push this negative narrative. That’s something we got to come together on.” For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray and Latto, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Attends Paris Fashion Week In Style In Latest Photo Dump

[via]