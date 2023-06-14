It seems like her near-beef with Latto over a misinterpreted lyric has really informed Coi Leray’s perspective. Moreover, she just took to Twitter to lament the fact that there still hasn’t been a number one rap song in 2023, and she has a plan to change that. What is it? Well, it consists of bringing together as many female rappers as possible for a ladies night of camaraderie, pure talent, and the ultimate collaborative spirit. “Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year,” the Boston native began her message. “Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea.”

In addition, she also responded to fan questions and backlash. For example, one fan pointed out that there are simply too many out there to make a cohesive great song in time. “Someone of us can share verses,” Coi Leray suggested. “Split it up. Back and forth. Adlibs.” Another said that they don’t want unity, but rather beef. While Coi called that “distasteful and weird,” it’s unfortunately a prevailing attitude among not just fans, but plenty of artists alike right now.

Read More: Coi Leray Talks “Bops,” Body Shaming, & Her Sophomore Album With Apple Music 1

Coi Leray’s Proposition For An All-Femcee Number One Song

Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash🎏🌊 let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

How many times have outlets like ours reported on the latest beef between rappers or their fanbases across genders, including Coi Leray herself? Egos are big, the attention and money that beef makes is even bigger, and especially female rappers are unfortunately pitted against each other thanks to misogynistic stereotypes and an unfortunate inability to “play with the boys” as a result. The perception of there being one hot female rapper at a time is quickly vanishing, but fanbases and outlets are far too quick to make them step on each other to reach an elevated status at all.

Regardless, the 26-year-old has more music to look forward to in the future regardless of whether this single works out. Her upcoming sophomore album COI has a lot of singles under its belt already, and many are excited to see what she brings to the table. Hopefully her tweets plant the seeds for a banger to come, especially one that shows that the women in rap are leading the way right now. For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray’s Best Collaborations

[via]