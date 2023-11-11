coi leray
- StreetwearCoi Leray Strikes Fans With Cupid's Arrow In New Savage X Fenty Lingerie CollabCoi is always serving up her body online and this time it is for a massive fashion brand. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearCoi Leray Stuns With Pre-Grammys Gala Look & Celebrates NominationsThe Massachusetts MC is nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording and for Best Rap Performance, which shows her versatility and appeal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Labeled "Rap Elvis" In Benzino's Second Diss TrackThe song doubled down on his culture vulture allegations. By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearCoi Leray Goes Bare For Social Media Thirst Trap After Eminem DissAfter playing off rap beef as "corny" and clowning the prospect of a collaboration, Coi is back to showing herself off as usual.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFans React To Eminem's Diss Towards Coi Leray & BenzinoSome young fans thought this was a random attack, older ones simply yawned at the long-running feud, and very few were legitimately shocked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoi Leray Shades Eminem By Calling Rap Beef "Corny"Fans obviously brought up that the "Bops" rapper has been in her fair share of feuds, but nonetheless clapped back at a diss from Em.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Disses Coi Leray & Insinuates Benzino Is Gay On "Doomsday Pt. 2"The father-daughter duo caught some strays on Em's Lyrical Lemonade feature, although there's not much new to see here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFredo Bang Isn't Scared Of Benzino Despite Crushing On His Daughter, Coi LerayWe know that The Source magazine's former co-owner has a particular aversion to his daughter dating other rappers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCoi Leray Struts In The Snow While Dancing To New Song Preview: WatchThe Massachusetts MC's upcoming single sounds appropriately wintery for this tease, and even with layers on, her moves still impress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoi Leray Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe captivating rise and triumph of Coi Leray, chronicling her net worth, achievements, and benevolent strides in an entertaining fashion.By Jake Skudder
- ViralCoi Leray Hops On Stripper Pole & Shows Off Her Moves: WatchThe rapper posted a TikTok at what seems like a dance practice, and you have to admire the upper body strength on display.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCoi Leray Christmas Song Teaser Sets The Holiday Mood, Cheeky Booty Pic Reveals Her Thigh TattooCoi didn't confirm whether she plans to release the song, but we wouldn't be mad if it arrived on DSPs ahead of the holiday season.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBenzino & Coi Leray's Financial Beef: He Says She Tried To Embarrass HimThe rapper's father said that he doesn't feel embarrassed about asking her for money, but that he probably won't do it again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Vows To Never Mention Benzino Again: "I Don't Want To Be Your Clout Kid"Coi Leray addresses her dad. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Didn't Sell Drugs Or Sleep In Cars, Benzino Insists Amid Father-Daughter TensionSince the "Trendsetter" suggested Benzino is "envious" of her success in an interview with Angie Martinez, he's had a lot to say about both women.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBenzino Blasts Coi Leray & Angie Martinez For "Pushing A False Narrative" About HimZino wasn't too happy to hear his daughter's comments about feeling like he's "envious" of her success.By Hayley Hynes