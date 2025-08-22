Trippie Redd & Ayleks Spark Reunion Rumors With New Selfie

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Trippie Redd attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Ayleks recently took to Instagram to share a new photo featuring Trippie Redd, leaving her followers to speculate.

It's been a while since Trippie Redd and Ayleks went their separate ways. Now, however, it looks like a reunion could be underway. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of new photos. One of them features Trippie, prompting fans to speculate that they're an item again. Of course, this is unconfirmed, and it's possible that the two of them were just hanging out as friends.

With that being said, this isn't the first time fans have accused Trippie of running back to one of his exes. After his split from Coi Leray over cheating allegations earlier this year, he was spotted holding hands with his former girlfriend Indyamarie. This resulted in rumors that they were together, and even that she's the woman he allegedly cheated on Coi with. She quickly shut these rumors down.

"Thats not how karma works beloveds," she wrote on her Instagram Story amid backlash. "You have to actually be doing something wrong, to 'get karma.' As much as y’all wish I was doing something sinister. I’m not, God Bless."

Read More: Trippie Redd Teases "NDA" With Blistering Singles "Woke Up / The Face"

Trippie Redd & Ayleks

As for Ayleks, she too received a great deal of backlash after Coi alleged that Trippie cheated on her, as social media users accused her of being involved. She fired back in February, throwing some shade in the process. “She def his aesthetic," one TikTok commenter claimed at the time.

“Of course I am," she replied. "That’s why I’m his first love… but that don’t mean for everybody to come attacking me LMAO. I can be the villain 2025 though, I’m down." She had another fiery response when commenters accused her of ruining a happy home.

“Def didn’t actually, but if a home was so happy, it wouldn’t be ruined in my opinion. Hi," she said. Ayleks went on to post screenshots of DMs she and Coi exchanged. In them, Coi called her a "loser" and accused her of "selling p***y." In response, Ayleks told her to go confront whoever Trippie allegedly cheated on her with instead of her.

Read More: Trippie Redd Teases New Kanye West Collaboration On “NDA”

