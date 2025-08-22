Trippie Redd & Ayleks Spark Reunion Rumors With New Selfie

It's been a while since Trippie Redd and Ayleks went their separate ways. Now, however, it looks like a reunion could be underway. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of new photos. One of them features Trippie, prompting fans to speculate that they're an item again. Of course, this is unconfirmed, and it's possible that the two of them were just hanging out as friends.

With that being said, this isn't the first time fans have accused Trippie of running back to one of his exes. After his split from Coi Leray over cheating allegations earlier this year, he was spotted holding hands with his former girlfriend Indyamarie. This resulted in rumors that they were together, and even that she's the woman he allegedly cheated on Coi with. She quickly shut these rumors down.

"Thats not how karma works beloveds," she wrote on her Instagram Story amid backlash. "You have to actually be doing something wrong, to 'get karma.' As much as y’all wish I was doing something sinister. I’m not, God Bless."

Trippie Redd & Ayleks

As for Ayleks, she too received a great deal of backlash after Coi alleged that Trippie cheated on her, as social media users accused her of being involved. She fired back in February, throwing some shade in the process. “She def his aesthetic," one TikTok commenter claimed at the time.

“Of course I am," she replied. "That’s why I’m his first love… but that don’t mean for everybody to come attacking me LMAO. I can be the villain 2025 though, I’m down." She had another fiery response when commenters accused her of ruining a happy home.