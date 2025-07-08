Trippie Redd Teases New Kanye West Collaboration On “NDA”

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.
Just a few months ago, Trippie Redd fired back after Kanye West claimed to have "invented rage," but it looks like they're on better terms.

Trippie Redd fans continue to wait on his new album, NDA. While it has no official release date at the time of writing, the performer recently dropped a major hint about what listeners can expect, per NFR Podcast. A fan page for the Ohio-born performer posted a reel of a song presumed to appear on the album. Kanye West proceeded to share it on his Instagram Story, prompting a response from Trippie. "Wonder who's on the album," he wrote.

Of course, this appears to confirm that Ye will be on NDA, news that has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are looking forward to hearing what they've come up with, others point out how it wasn't long ago that they were feuding online.

This all stemmed from a comment Ye made during a livestream in April. At the time, he claimed to have "invented" rage music. “I invented rage, bro,” he said. “Yeezus is that energy… ‘N****s in Paris’ is the first time n****s was moshing. Look at Black people moshing. That was just some white boy s**t.”

Kanye West & Trippie Redd

This resulted in a fiery response from Trippie, who attributed the sound to himself along with artists like XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert.

“The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXtentacion], [Playboi] Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert],” he declared. “We paved the way, we popularized it. I’m not gon’ let you old a** n****s say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N****s need to take they pills man. You n****s be psychotic, out of they f*cking mind. Your old a** ain’t invent sh*t. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old a** because he always just wanna put a n***a beneath him and sh*t.“

Somehow, it looks like they've been able to make amends since the dispute, and get on good enough terms to collaborate. For now, it remains unclear when fans can expect to hear their collab.

